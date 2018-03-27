New Potion Ingredient now Available: Evernote

Evernote enables you to create, organize and share rich-content notes. It provides teams with a seamless note tool to help them boost their productivity. We are taking things to the next level by introducing today a new Evernote Ingredient to Potions. You can now automate and interact with your Evernote account from your Netvibes dashboard.





With Potions, available for all Netvibes Dashboards, you can easily automate your business or take control of your digital life. You pick the Trigger(s) and Action(s) you want to automate, and Netvibes does the rest. (For Potion instructions, please visit our Documentation page.)

New Evernote Ingredient

Triggers:

I create a note

I update a note

Actions:

Create a note

Update an existing note

Append to an existing note

Example Potions you can create with Evernote Ingredient:

When I tag an article on my Dashboard, then automatically share it on Facebook and Twitter, and create a note on Evernote.

When I create a note on Evernote, automatically publish its content in a new Medium article.

Note syncing: When I update a Webnote on my Netvibes dashboard, update my note on Evernote.

These are just a few examples to get you started. With Netvibes Potions, you can mix-and-match the ingredients to do exactly what you want. Have an idea for your own Evernote-enabled Potion? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more how Netvibes Potions can automate your business, please contact us for a free demo.

