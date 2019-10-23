3DEXPERIENCE World 2020: Follow the latest news in 3D design and manufacturing with NETVIBES

Learn about the newest innovations in 3D design, data management, simulation and manufacturing at 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020, to be held February 9 – 12 in Nashville, TN.

Formerly known as SOLIDWORKS World, this annual event hosted by Dassault Systèmes brings together industry leaders for networking, learning from expert speakers, and training in hands-on classroom sessions. This year we will offer 50% more training sessions than ever before, across a variety of different disciplines: Academia, Data Management, Electrical and Electronics, Manufacturing, Mechanical Design, Simulation, and Visualization.

Want to share your knowledge? Apply to be a speaker!

Of course, you don’t have to wait until the conference to learn what’s happening in the world of 3D design. Your custom NETVIBES dashboard makes it simple to track key topics, create personalized reading lists of important articles, and stay on top of all the news that matters to your business.

Looking ahead to 3DEXPERIENCE World, here are some SOLIDWORKS-related news feeds you can add to your dashboard:

SOLIDWORKS blog https://forum.solidworks.com/blogs/feeds

The Javelin blog (SOLIDWORKS tips & tutorials) https://www.javelin-tech.com/blog/

Reddit SOLIDWORKS community http:/www.reddit.com/r/solidworks/.rss

LearnSOLIDWORKS.com http:/learnsolidworks.com/feed

New to NETVIBES and want to try out your own dashboard? Get started for free, watch our video.

