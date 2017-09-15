Happy birthday, Netvibes! Celebrate with us VIP-style

Today is Netvibes’ 12th birthday, and to celebrate we are giving away one-year VIP passes to 12 of our loyal users. Want to be one of the lucky dozen? Enter to win below!

To celebrate our birthday and thank all of you for using Netvibes, we’re giving away a one-year VIP pass to 12 blog readers. To enter, please post a comment below. We’d love to read your comments telling us how you’re using your dashboard, what your favorite Potion is, or even just to say, “happy birthday!” Twelve (12) winners from the English and French versions of the blog will be announced next week. Good luck!

What do you get as a Netvibes VIP?

Universal search – Easily find anything on your dashboard using our powerful search functionality.

Tracked Topics – Automatically stay informed about topics that are important to you.

SmartTagging – Add tags to your content to fine-tune your analysis.

Unlimited Potions – Control interactions between all your IoT devices and apps, without limit.

1-Day Priority Support – Get answers to your questions within 24 hours

Faceted Exploration – Netvibes categorizes content automatically, identifying names, locations and other facets.

Faster Feeds – Jump to the front of the queue

Exportable RSS – Export your curated content in a reusable RSS.

Once again, from the whole team here at Netvibes: a big thank you for your fidelity, trust, support and feedback.

