General

Happy birthday, Netvibes! Celebrate with us VIP-style

Today is Netvibes’ 12th birthday, and to celebrate we are giving away one-year VIP passes to 12 of our loyal users. Want to be one of the lucky dozen? Enter to win below!

To celebrate our birthday and thank all of you for using Netvibes, we’re giving away a one-year VIP pass to 12 blog readers. To enter, please post a comment below. We’d love to read your comments telling us how you’re using your dashboard, what your favorite Potion is, or even just to say, “happy birthday!” Twelve (12) winners from the English and French versions of the blog will be announced next week. Good luck!

What do you get as a Netvibes VIP?

  • Universal search – Easily find anything on your dashboard using our powerful search functionality.
  • Tracked Topics – Automatically stay informed about topics that are important to you.
  • SmartTagging – Add tags to your content to fine-tune your analysis.
  • Unlimited Potions – Control interactions between all your IoT devices and apps, without limit.
  • 1-Day Priority Support – Get answers to your questions within 24 hours
  • Faceted Exploration – Netvibes categorizes content automatically, identifying names, locations and other facets.
  • Faster Feeds – Jump to the front of the queue
  • Exportable RSS – Export your curated content in a reusable RSS.

Once again, from the whole team here at Netvibes: a big thank you for your fidelity, trust, support and feedback.

September 15, 2017

Previous Post

36 Comments

  • Reply Mark September 15, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Happy Birthday Netvibes!

  • Reply C.K. September 15, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Wow, 12 years! That’s a long time!

    I’m lucky enough to have been a part of your journey for years now, as a loyal user through reformulations and updates. It’s been a great ride, let’s hope it takes us even further! Keep up the good work!

    Bon anniversaire!

  • Reply Vance Hedderel September 15, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I’m proud to be a multi-year user of Netvibes. It’s made navigating the world of news so much easier.

  • Reply Nate P September 15, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I’m thrilled to see you achieve this milestone! I use Netvibes to help me keep track of trends across industries and see what our competitors are up to!

  • Reply ag September 16, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Happy birthday, Netvibes! I have been a loyal for years now, back when they called them startpages. Many have come and gone since, but I have always relied on you to keep me up to date on what is going on in the world. Every day my pinned Netvibes tab is there for me; I can’t imagine staying informed without it.

  • Reply Douglas Pfeiffer September 16, 2017 at 6:35 am

    Happy birthday! Keep up the great work!

  • Reply Aquita September 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Wishing you a very Happy BIrthday and many more to come !!

  • Reply Aquita September 16, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Wishing you a very happy Birthday and many more to come in the future !

  • Reply Teresa Mehaffey September 16, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Happy birthday Netvibes! Been using your program for years.

  • Reply Jim Lockett September 16, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Happy Birthday Netvibes. Everyday you make my day!

  • Reply Hans September 17, 2017 at 6:44 am

    Happy birthday!

  • Reply nokistein September 17, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Happy 12th bithday Netvibes.

  • Reply Angela September 17, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Happy Birthday! I love Netvibes!!

    I hope being comment #13 doesn’t reduce my chances of winning *fingers crossed*

  • Reply Jimmy September 17, 2017 at 8:52 am

    happy birthday!
    https://imgur.com/a/m2Cnq

    • Reply Netvibes September 19, 2017 at 9:42 am

      🙂

  • Reply Jason September 17, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Happy Birthday, Netvibes! Here’s too many more!

  • Reply sgh September 17, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    happy birth day netvibes, I love you so much. the best reader ever

  • Reply Annamaria September 17, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    As a journalist, I always have to be up-to-date with the most recent events. Netvibes helps me work more effectively because I don’t have to open all the news sites separately. Thank you, Netvibes, and happy birthday!

    • Reply Freddy MINI September 17, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      Thank You. Appreciated

  • Reply Maria September 17, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I got here now, but I’m really enjoying it, Happy Birthday!

  • Reply Micha September 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    happy birth day Netvibes, I’ve been using you for such a long time but still I feel like we need to get to know each other much better. Long live!

  • Reply V September 18, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Happy birthday Netvibes! You save me a bunch of time by putting all of my blog feeds on one screen.

  • Reply P September 19, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Happy Birthday Netvibes, it’s been a great 12 years!

  • Reply Marsha September 19, 2017 at 5:43 am

    Bon anniversaire, Netvibes!
    Happy birthday!
    Feliz cumpleaños!
    Buon compleanno!
    Alles gute zum geburtstag!

  • Reply remi September 19, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Happy Birthday !

  • Reply Michał September 19, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Happy birthday!

    I’ve been a long-time netvibes user, I just checked and I have used it for the last 11 and a half year, on a daily basis, wow. As such an early user I even joined the translations and localised the service into my language.

    It’s a super convenient way to aggregate all the news that matter to me and group them into categories. It’s the first tab I always pin.

    Whether or not I get the VIP pass, I just hope netvibes continues to exist and provide great experience.

  • Reply John September 19, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    happy birthday!

  • Reply Sérgio Almeida September 19, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Happy birthday Netvibes.
    You’ve been my homepage for a few years now, I get all the news, 3 different e-mail accounts, weather and blogs, all on the same spot. The mobile version has its ups and downs, but it also works. I believe I will keep using your services for a long time.
    Feliz aniversário!

  • Reply Tiger September 19, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Happy birthday, Netvibes! I’ve been using Netvibes since the day Microsoft’s RSS aggregation service, Live.com, died and replaced by something else.

    It’s my daily entrance to Internet, not Google. 🙂

  • Reply Dave September 19, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    I came here when Google pulled the plug on iGoogle, looking to reproduce the look ‘n feel of that service. Netvibes came the closest. I use it daily to keep up with dozens of web sites and blogs.

  • Reply Juan Carlos Bermúdez September 20, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I discovered Netvibes long time ago (not 12 years ago, but almost).

    I connect here daily first time in the morning because through Netvibes I’m connected to the information that’s important to me in a way that not other place can give me.

  • Reply Andrew Redpath September 20, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Been using netvibes for years, would be great to get VIP 😀

  • Reply Mark Hillen September 20, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    You’ve been my home page for at least a decade. AJAX pioneer, and now in indispensable dashboard – I don’t know how I’d start my day without you.

  • Reply Keith September 20, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Happy Birthday Netvibes. I’m not sure if I’ve been using you for all 12 years, but I’ve been a nearly daily user for more than 10. From grad student to tech counsel, you’ve been an integral part of how I consume information. Thanks so much!

  • Reply Juan September 20, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Felicidades netvibes, eres mi ventana al mundo cada día

  • Reply Iván Poblete September 21, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Happy birthday Netvibes!
    I’ve been using it for 10 years now 🙂

    • Leave a Reply