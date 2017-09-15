Happy birthday, Netvibes! Celebrate with us VIP-style

Today is Netvibes’ 12th birthday, and to celebrate we are giving away one-year VIP passes to 12 of our loyal users. Want to be one of the lucky dozen? Enter to win below!
To celebrate our birthday and thank all of you for using Netvibes, we’re giving away a one-year VIP pass to 12 blog readers. To enter, please post a comment below. We’d love to read your comments telling us how you’re using your dashboard, what your favorite Potion is, or even just to say, “happy birthday!” Twelve (12) winners from the English and French versions of the blog will be announced next week. Good luck!
What do you get as a Netvibes VIP?
- Universal search – Easily find anything on your dashboard using our powerful search functionality.
- Tracked Topics – Automatically stay informed about topics that are important to you.
- SmartTagging – Add tags to your content to fine-tune your analysis.
- Unlimited Potions – Control interactions between all your IoT devices and apps, without limit.
- 1-Day Priority Support – Get answers to your questions within 24 hours
- Faceted Exploration – Netvibes categorizes content automatically, identifying names, locations and other facets.
- Faster Feeds – Jump to the front of the queue
- Exportable RSS – Export your curated content in a reusable RSS.
Once again, from the whole team here at Netvibes: a big thank you for your fidelity, trust, support and feedback.
36 Comments
Happy Birthday Netvibes!
Wow, 12 years! That’s a long time!
I’m lucky enough to have been a part of your journey for years now, as a loyal user through reformulations and updates. It’s been a great ride, let’s hope it takes us even further! Keep up the good work!
Bon anniversaire!
I’m proud to be a multi-year user of Netvibes. It’s made navigating the world of news so much easier.
I’m thrilled to see you achieve this milestone! I use Netvibes to help me keep track of trends across industries and see what our competitors are up to!
Happy birthday, Netvibes! I have been a loyal for years now, back when they called them startpages. Many have come and gone since, but I have always relied on you to keep me up to date on what is going on in the world. Every day my pinned Netvibes tab is there for me; I can’t imagine staying informed without it.
Happy birthday! Keep up the great work!
Wishing you a very Happy BIrthday and many more to come !!
Wishing you a very happy Birthday and many more to come in the future !
Happy birthday Netvibes! Been using your program for years.
Happy Birthday Netvibes. Everyday you make my day!
Happy birthday!
Happy 12th bithday Netvibes.
Happy Birthday! I love Netvibes!!
I hope being comment #13 doesn’t reduce my chances of winning *fingers crossed*
happy birthday!
https://imgur.com/a/m2Cnq
🙂
Happy Birthday, Netvibes! Here’s too many more!
happy birth day netvibes, I love you so much. the best reader ever
As a journalist, I always have to be up-to-date with the most recent events. Netvibes helps me work more effectively because I don’t have to open all the news sites separately. Thank you, Netvibes, and happy birthday!
Thank You. Appreciated
I got here now, but I’m really enjoying it, Happy Birthday!
happy birth day Netvibes, I’ve been using you for such a long time but still I feel like we need to get to know each other much better. Long live!
Happy birthday Netvibes! You save me a bunch of time by putting all of my blog feeds on one screen.
Happy Birthday Netvibes, it’s been a great 12 years!
Bon anniversaire, Netvibes!
Happy birthday!
Feliz cumpleaños!
Buon compleanno!
Alles gute zum geburtstag!
Happy Birthday !
Happy birthday!
I’ve been a long-time netvibes user, I just checked and I have used it for the last 11 and a half year, on a daily basis, wow. As such an early user I even joined the translations and localised the service into my language.
It’s a super convenient way to aggregate all the news that matter to me and group them into categories. It’s the first tab I always pin.
Whether or not I get the VIP pass, I just hope netvibes continues to exist and provide great experience.
happy birthday!
Happy birthday Netvibes.
You’ve been my homepage for a few years now, I get all the news, 3 different e-mail accounts, weather and blogs, all on the same spot. The mobile version has its ups and downs, but it also works. I believe I will keep using your services for a long time.
Feliz aniversário!
Happy birthday, Netvibes! I’ve been using Netvibes since the day Microsoft’s RSS aggregation service, Live.com, died and replaced by something else.
It’s my daily entrance to Internet, not Google. 🙂
I came here when Google pulled the plug on iGoogle, looking to reproduce the look ‘n feel of that service. Netvibes came the closest. I use it daily to keep up with dozens of web sites and blogs.
I discovered Netvibes long time ago (not 12 years ago, but almost).
I connect here daily first time in the morning because through Netvibes I’m connected to the information that’s important to me in a way that not other place can give me.
Been using netvibes for years, would be great to get VIP 😀
You’ve been my home page for at least a decade. AJAX pioneer, and now in indispensable dashboard – I don’t know how I’d start my day without you.
Happy Birthday Netvibes. I’m not sure if I’ve been using you for all 12 years, but I’ve been a nearly daily user for more than 10. From grad student to tech counsel, you’ve been an integral part of how I consume information. Thanks so much!
Felicidades netvibes, eres mi ventana al mundo cada día
Happy birthday Netvibes!
I’ve been using it for 10 years now 🙂